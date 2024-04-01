Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period [Image 3 of 3]

    Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    04.02.2024

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    240402-N-OJ012-1036
    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 2, 2024) – A civilian ship maintainer paints hand rails onboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during the ship’s Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period, April 2. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    ESL
    MTA
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion

