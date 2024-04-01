240402-N-OJ012-1017

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 2, 2024) – A civilian ship maintainer pressure washes the deck of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during the ship’s Mid-Term Maintenance Availability Period, April 2. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

