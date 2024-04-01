240402-N-OJ012-1017
APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 2, 2024) – A civilian ship maintainer pressure washes the deck of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during the ship’s Mid-Term Maintenance Availability Period, April 2. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 00:27
|Photo ID:
|8331363
|VIRIN:
|240402-N-OJ012-1017
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|844.2 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT