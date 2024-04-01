240322-N-XP344-1001

NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 22, 2023) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) is moored to the harbor onboard Naval Base Guam during the ship’s Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period, March 22. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

