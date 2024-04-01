Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period [Image 1 of 3]

    Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    240322-N-XP344-1001
    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 22, 2023) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) is moored to the harbor onboard Naval Base Guam during the ship’s Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period, March 22. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 00:27
    Photo ID: 8331362
    VIRIN: 240322-N-XP344-1001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 808.27 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period
    Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period
    Mid-term Maintenance Availability Period

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESL
    MTA
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT