ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2024) – Gunnery Sgt. Fernando Garcia, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), guides a vehicle to stowage, April 8, 2024. New York is operating in the U.S. Second Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 20:31
|Photo ID:
|8331053
|VIRIN:
|240408-N-UF626-1303
|Resolution:
|3866x5811
|Size:
|15.08 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York Departs for COMPUTEX [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT