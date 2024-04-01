USS New York Departs for COMPUTEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2024) – Gunnery Sgt. Fernando Garcia, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), guides a vehicle to stowage, April 8, 2024. New York is operating in the U.S. Second Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

