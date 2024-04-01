USS New York Departs for COMPUTEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2024) – A landing craft, air cushion attached to Beach Assault Unit 21 approaches the well deck of the class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) as the ship gets underway for Composite Unit Training Exercise, April 8, 2024. New York is operating in the U.S. Second Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

