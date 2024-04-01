Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Departs for COMPUTEX [Image 2 of 5]

    USS New York Departs for COMPUTEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (April 8, 2024) – Quartermaster 3rd Class Rocio Braunstein, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), uses a sound-powered phone as the ship gets underway for Composite Unit Training Exercise, April 8, 2024. New York is operating in the U.S. Second Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 20:31
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS New York Departs for COMPUTEX [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

