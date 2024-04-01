Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders [Image 7 of 7]

    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders

    ITALY

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and U.S. European Command commander, poses for a photo with his guests of honor during his Order of the Sword ceremony at Centro di Catalogazione dei Magredi in San Quirino, Italy, April. 9, 2024. The Order of the Sword tradition originated in the early 12th century. The sword symbolized truth, justice and righteous power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

