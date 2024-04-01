Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders

From left, retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and U.S. European Command commander, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ceasar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, participate in the sword presentation at Centro di Catalogazione dei Magredi in San Quirino, Italy, April. 9, 2024. The Order of the Sword tradition originated in the early 12th century. The sword symbolized truth, justice and righteous power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

