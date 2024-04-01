Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders [Image 1 of 7]

    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders

    ITALY

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, signs the proclamation during an Order of the Sword ceremony at Centro di Catalogazione dei Magredi in San Quirino, Italy, April. 9, 2024. Every person that attended the ceremony was encouraged to sign the scroll before it was presented to retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and U.S. European Command commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 19:13
    Photo ID: 8330896
    VIRIN: 240509-F-MO337-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders
    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders
    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders
    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders
    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders
    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders
    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    order of the sword
    Gen. Walters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT