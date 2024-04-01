U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, signs the proclamation during an Order of the Sword ceremony at Centro di Catalogazione dei Magredi in San Quirino, Italy, April. 9, 2024. Every person that attended the ceremony was encouraged to sign the scroll before it was presented to retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and U.S. European Command commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 19:13 Photo ID: 8330896 VIRIN: 240509-F-MO337-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.77 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.