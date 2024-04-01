U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, signs the proclamation during an Order of the Sword ceremony at Centro di Catalogazione dei Magredi in San Quirino, Italy, April. 9, 2024. Every person that attended the ceremony was encouraged to sign the scroll before it was presented to retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and U.S. European Command commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 19:13
|Photo ID:
|8330896
|VIRIN:
|240509-F-MO337-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retired Gen. Tod D. Wolters: a leader among leaders
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT