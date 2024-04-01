2024 Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps National Championship

PENSACOLA, Fla., (April 6, 2024) – Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, provides remarks as the guest speaker at the award ceremony for the 2024 Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) National Championship on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. The NJROTC program is under the leadership of Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly and his staff, headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Il. NSTC supports 98 percent of officer and enlisted initial accessions training. NSTC’s support includes Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., the Naval ROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command at Newport, R.I., and NJROTC Navy National Defense Cadet Corps citizenship development programs at nearly 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

