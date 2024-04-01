Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps National Championship [Image 14 of 15]

    2024 Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps National Championship

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    PENSACOLA, Fla., (April 6, 2024) – Norview High School (Norfolk, Va.) cadets compete in armed exhibition drill at the 2024 Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) National Championship on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. The NJROTC program is under the leadership of Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly and his staff, headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Il. NSTC supports 98 percent of officer and enlisted initial accessions training. NSTC’s support includes Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., the Naval ROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command at Newport, R.I., and NJROTC Navy National Defense Cadet Corps citizenship development programs at nearly 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

    Troy High School Wins NJROTC National Championship

