Troy High School Wins NJROTC National Championship

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas | PENSACOLA, Fla., (April 6, 2024) – Floyd Central High School (Floyd Knobs, Ind.)...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas | PENSACOLA, Fla., (April 6, 2024) – Floyd Central High School (Floyd Knobs, Ind.) cadets compete in unarmed exhibition drill at the 2024 Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) National Championship on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. The NJROTC program is under the leadership of Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly and his staff, headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Il. NSTC supports 98 percent of officer and enlisted initial accessions training. NSTC’s support includes Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., the Naval ROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command at Newport, R.I., and NJROTC Navy National Defense Cadet Corps citizenship development programs at nearly 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 7, 2024) Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and National Defense Cadet Corps (NDCC) cadets, representing 24 units from 12 states nationwide, converged at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola for the NJROTC National Championship on April 5-6. Hosted at Naval Air Technical Training Center’s Chevallier Hall, cadets showcased their athleticism, academic prowess, and drill skills in a spirited competition.



Troy High School from Fullerton, California, representing Area 21, emerged as the National Champions amassing a total of 5,879.45 points. Pacifica High School from Garden Grove, California also from Area 21, captured second place with 5,759.83 points. Pace High School from Pace, Florida, representing Area 8, secured third place with 5,704.38 points. Gaither High School from Tampa, Florida, from Area 12, received fourth place with 5,696.69 points, and Shawnee Mission North High School from Overland Park, Kansas, Area 13, rounded out the top five with 5,659.99 points.



Commander, Naval Education Training Command, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, shared words of pride and inspiration with the cadets at the awards ceremony held at the National Museum of Naval Aviation where he was the guest of honor.



Each of the 24 participating schools received participation plaques, and the top five units in each category, as well as overall, earned trophies. Additionally, the top 10 individuals in academics and fitness categories received medallions for their personal achievements.



Retired U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps Naval Science Instructors served as judges for personnel inspection, color guard, and drill events. Sailors from the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) at NAS Pensacola provided support in judging the curl-up and push-up portions of the competition.



Out of nearly 583 NJROTC and 31 NDCC units, 24 units qualified for the annual national competition.



Other units participating in this year’s National Championship include:​

Area 2: Colts Neck High School (Colts Neck, New Jersey)

Area 4: Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School (Utica, New York)

Area 5: Norview High School (Norfolk, Virginia) and Green Run High School (Virginia Beach, Virginia)

Area 6: Catawba Ridge High School (Fort Mill, South Carolina) and Southeast Guilford High School (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Area 10: Allen D. Nease High School (Ponte Vedra, Florida), Middleburg High School (Middleburg, Florida), and Pieper High School (San Antonio, Texas)

Area 11: J.W. Mitchell High School (New Port Richey, Florida)

Area 13: Willard High School (Willard, Missouri)

Area 14: Floyd Central High School (Floyd Knobs, Indiana)

Area 15: Zion Benton Township High School (Zion, lllinois)

Area 16: Navarre High School from (Navarre, Florida)

Area 18: East View High School (Georgetown, Texas), Smithson Valley High School (Spring Branch, Texas), Vista Ridge High School (Cedar Park, Texas)

Area 22: El Camino Real Charter High School (Woodland Hills, California) and Soledad High School (Soledad, California)



The NJROTC mission is to instill in students in United States secondary educational institutions the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment.



The NJROTC and NDCC programs are under the leadership of Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly and his staff, headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois. NSTC supports 98 percent of officer and enlisted initial accessions training. Additionally, the command oversees Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, all Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps programs at more than 160 colleges and universities, and Officer Training Command at Newport, Rhode Island.



For further information about NJROTC, visit www.njrotc.navy.mil/. To learn more about NSTC, visit http://www.netc.navy.mil/nstc/.



For further information about NJROTC, visit www.njrotc.navy.mil/. To learn more about NSTC, visit http://www.netc.navy.mil/nstc/.