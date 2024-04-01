Eielson hosts Women’s Panel Lunch and Learn event

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carolina Mansur, Intelligence Training noncommissioned officer in charge, 353rd Combat Training Squadron, shares her experiences as a woman in the military during the women’s panel lunch and learn event March 28, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.The event was held in honor of Women’s History Month and encouraged women from all ranks within the wing to share their insights and experiences as women serving in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US