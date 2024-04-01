Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson hosts Women's Panel Lunch and Learn event

    Eielson hosts Women’s Panel Lunch and Learn event

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carolina Mansur, Intelligence Training noncommissioned officer in charge, 353rd Combat Training Squadron, shares her experiences as a woman in the military during the women’s panel lunch and learn event March 28, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.The event was held in honor of Women’s History Month and encouraged women from all ranks within the wing to share their insights and experiences as women serving in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

    This work, Eielson hosts Women’s Panel Lunch and Learn event [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

