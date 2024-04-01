Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson hosts Women’s Panel Lunch and Learn event [Image 5 of 5]

    Eielson hosts Women’s Panel Lunch and Learn event

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing participate in a women’s panel lunch and learn March 28, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The panel provided an opportunity for women of all ranks to come together to discuss their experiences and insights as women serving in the military, fostering a sense of camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 13:06
    Photo ID: 8329454
    VIRIN: 240328-F-ED762-5095
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    This work, Eielson hosts Women’s Panel Lunch and Learn event [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's history month
    354 FW
    women's panel
    DEIA

