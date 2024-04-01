82nd CAB UAS

An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) from Company D, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division is prepped for flight operations on April 8, 2024. These Paratroopers provide ground forces with information about enemy forces and battle areas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
