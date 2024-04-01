Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd CAB UAS [Image 20 of 23]

    82nd CAB UAS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) from Company D, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division is prepped for flight operations on April 8, 2024. These Paratroopers provide ground forces with information about enemy forces and battle areas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8328571
    VIRIN: 240408-A-ID763-8351
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 21.28 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd CAB UAS [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS
    82nd CAB UAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    UAS
    82nd CAB
    Drone
    Gray Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT