USS Mobile (LCS 26) Participates in bilateral operations

240408-N-XF387-0202 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 8, 2024) The Communications Officer the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), Ens. Akari Yarrell, drives the ship as the Australian ship HMAS Warramunga (FFG152) steams ahead of Mobile during bilateral operations in the South China Sea April 8. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/RELEASED)
