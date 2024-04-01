USS Mobile (LCS 26) Participates in bilateral operations

240408-N-XF387-0130 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 8, 2024) A Filipino helicopter, Wildcat (AW 159) embarked on BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), passes by the starboard bridgewing of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) during bilateral operations in the South China Sea April 8. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/RELEASED)

