    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Participates in bilateral operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Participates in bilateral operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    240408-N-XF387-0130 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 8, 2024) A Filipino helicopter, Wildcat (AW 159) embarked on BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), passes by the starboard bridgewing of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) during bilateral operations in the South China Sea April 8. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/RELEASED)

    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Participates in bilateral operations
    Partnerships
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    HMAS Warramunga
    USS Mobile
    DESRON 7
    BRP Antonio Luna

