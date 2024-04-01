CNO Focused on Readiness at Sea-Air-Space Expo

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (April 8, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti answers questions during the “Chief Leadership Session” at the 2024 Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class George Bell)

