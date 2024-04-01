Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Focused on Readiness at Sea-Air-Space Expo [Image 1 of 3]

    CNO Focused on Readiness at Sea-Air-Space Expo

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (April 8, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti answers questions during the “Chief Leadership Session” at the 2024 Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class George Bell)

    Navy League of the United States Hosts Sea-Air-Space Expo 2024

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)

    Chief of Naval Operations
    US Navy
    Warfighting
    Sea Air Space
    Sea-Air-Space Exposition
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti

