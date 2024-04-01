NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (April 8, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti answers questions during the “Chief Leadership Session” at the 2024 Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class George Bell)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 22:17
|Photo ID:
|8328357
|VIRIN:
|240408-N-ZI635-1052
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Hometown:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Focused on Readiness at Sea-Air-Space Expo [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy League of the United States Hosts Sea-Air-Space Expo 2024
Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)
LEAVE A COMMENT