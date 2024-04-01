Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 3 of 3]

    51st FW proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st FW command chief, pose next to the Proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month after signing it at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2024. McKibban and Trundle designated April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month for Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 20:56
    Photo ID: 8328260
    VIRIN: 240405-F-VU029-1088
    Resolution: 3414x2731
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan
    child abuse prevention month
    military child
    proclamation
    51st Fighter Wing
    child abuse prevention

