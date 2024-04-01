51st FW proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st FW command chief, pose next to the Proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month after signing it at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2024. McKibban and Trundle designated April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month for Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

