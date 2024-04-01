The 51st Fighter Wing hosts a Strikeout Against Child Abuse event during Child Abuse Prevention Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2024. Children decorated bowling pins, showcasing the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 20:56 Photo ID: 8328258 VIRIN: 240405-F-VU029-1038 Resolution: 4040x2886 Size: 1.05 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.