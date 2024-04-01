The 51st Fighter Wing hosts a Strikeout Against Child Abuse event during Child Abuse Prevention Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2024. Children decorated bowling pins, showcasing the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 20:56
|Photo ID:
|8328258
|VIRIN:
|240405-F-VU029-1038
|Resolution:
|4040x2886
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS
