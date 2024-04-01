51st FW proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st FW command chief, sign a proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2024. Family members in the community work together to prevent child abuse and neglect at Osan AB through events like CAPM proclamation signings and spreading awareness that maltreatment and abuse are not tolerated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

