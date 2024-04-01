Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and RMI partners collaborate to enhance oil spill response, preparedness capabilities [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. and RMI partners collaborate to enhance oil spill response, preparedness capabilities

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    04.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Oil Spill Task Force takes a moment for a photo in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, in Majuro, on April 1, 2024. In a landmark collaboration, five Hawaii-based active duty members of the U.S. Coast Guard's 14th District and the Marine Environmental Response team from the newly established Regional Activities Center, alongside a scientific support coordinator from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), joined forces with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to initiate an Oil Spill Task Force in Majuro the first week of April 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 20:07
    Photo ID: 8328191
    VIRIN: 240401-G-IA651-4250
    Resolution: 5318x3652
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: MAJURO, MH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard team works with regional partners in RMI
    U.S. Coast Guard, regional partners establish Oil Spill Task Force in RMI
    U.S., RMI partners brief RMI leadership on oil spill task force
    U.S. and RMI partners collaborate to enhance oil spill response, preparedness capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    SPREP
    MER RAC
    RMI EPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT