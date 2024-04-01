U.S. Coast Guard team works with regional partners in RMI

Petty Officer 1st Class Zac Kniskern, a marine science technician with the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Environmental Response Regional Activities Center, takes a moment for a photo while surveying reefs in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, on March 30, 2024. In a landmark collaboration, five Hawaii-based active duty members of the U.S. Coast Guard's 14th District and the Marine Environmental Response team from the newly established Regional Activities Center, alongside a scientific support coordinator from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), joined forces with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to initiate an Oil Spill Task Force in Majuro the first week of April 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

