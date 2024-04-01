Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard team works with regional partners in RMI [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard team works with regional partners in RMI

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    03.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Petty Officer 1st Class Zac Kniskern, a marine science technician with the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Environmental Response Regional Activities Center, takes a moment for a photo while surveying reefs in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, on March 30, 2024. In a landmark collaboration, five Hawaii-based active duty members of the U.S. Coast Guard's 14th District and the Marine Environmental Response team from the newly established Regional Activities Center, alongside a scientific support coordinator from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), joined forces with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to initiate an Oil Spill Task Force in Majuro the first week of April 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 20:07
    Photo ID: 8328188
    VIRIN: 240330-G-G0020-3070
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MAJURO, MH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USCG
    EPA
    RMI
    MER RAC

