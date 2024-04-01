U.S. Coast Guard, regional partners establish Oil Spill Task Force in RMI [Image 2 of 4]
MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS
04.01.2024
Courtesy Photo
Members of the Oil Spill Task Force take a moment for a photo in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, on April 1, 2024. In a landmark collaboration, five Hawaii-based active duty members of the U.S. Coast Guard's 14th District and the Marine Environmental Response team from the newly established Regional Activities Center, alongside a scientific support coordinator from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), joined forces with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to initiate an Oil Spill Task Force in Majuro the first week of April 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Harms)
U.S. Coast Guard, regional partners establish Oil Spill Task Force in RMI
