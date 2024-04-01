Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Guardsmen Watch Eclipse [Image 2 of 2]

    Arkansas Guardsmen Watch Eclipse

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Cerrato, UH 60 Black Hawk pilot, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade, Arkansas Army National Guard, uses eclipse glasses taped to his phone to photograph the start of the solar eclipse above the stationed Black Hawk and Lokota helicopters at the Camp Robinson Army Aviation Support Facility, April 8, 2024.

    Soldiers working at the airfield gathered on the flight line to observe the solar eclipse and experience the two minutes and 54 seconds of totality.

    (Photo by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

