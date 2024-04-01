Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Cerrato, UH 60 Black Hawk pilot, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade, Arkansas Army National Guard, uses his phone to photograph the totality of the eclipse above the stationed Black Hawk and Lokota helicopters at the Camp Robinson Army Aviation Support Facility, April 8, 2024.



Soldiers working at the airfield gathered on the flight line to observe the solar eclipse and experience the two minutes and 54 seconds of totality.



(Photo by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 19:39 Photo ID: 8328184 VIRIN: 240408-Z-DR641-1001 Resolution: 6917x4941 Size: 18.59 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Watch Eclipse [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.