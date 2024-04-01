CSP Visits ESL

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 3, 2024) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Richard Seif, center right, speaks with the crew of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a tour of the area, April 3. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Location: GU
