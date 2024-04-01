CSP Visits ESL

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 3, 2024) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Rick Seif salutes side boys on the quarterdeck of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 49), April 3. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Gregory A. Pickett II)

