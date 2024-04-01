Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 3, 2024) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Rick Seif salutes side boys on the quarterdeck of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 49), April 3. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Gregory A. Pickett II)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    VIRIN: 240403-N-SF230-1045
    This work, CSP Visits ESL [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESL
    CSP

