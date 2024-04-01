Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSP Visits ESL [Image 4 of 5]

    CSP Visits ESL

    GUAM

    04.03.2024

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 3, 2024) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Richard Seif, center, speaks with the crew of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a tour of the area, April 3. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro)

    ESL
    CSP

