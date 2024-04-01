NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 3, 2024) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Richard Seif, center, speaks with the crew of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a tour of the area, April 3. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8328112
|VIRIN:
|240403-N-OJ012-1074
|Resolution:
|4830x3864
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSP Visits ESL [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
