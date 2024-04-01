Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Kicks Off Active Duty Fund Drive

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the deputy commanding general for I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Marines and Sailors with I MEF during the launch of the 2024 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society’s Active Duty Fund Drive at the Pacific Views Event Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2024. The ADFD in support of the NMCRS, increases awareness, education and the availability of the program and the services they provide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US