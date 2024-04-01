Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Kicks Off Active Duty Fund Drive

Photo By Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the deputy commanding general for I...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the deputy commanding general for I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Marines and Sailors with I MEF during the launch of the 2024 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society’s Active Duty Fund Drive at the Pacific Views Event Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2024. The ADFD in support of the NMCRS, increases awareness, education and the availability of the program and the services they provide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society launched its annual Active Duty Fund Drive during a kickoff event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2024. The campaign will continue until late May 2024.



The yearly event provides Marines and Sailors with the chance to support NMCRS through a one-time donation, monthly allotment, or online contribution. This year’s event included attendance from I Marine Expeditionary Force commanders, department heads, executive officers and sergeants major.



“Every one of us in this room has that personal touch by the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in some way either by awareness or a personal experience,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the deputy commanding general for I Marine Expeditionary Force.



The purpose of the NMCRS is to offer financial, educational, and other forms of aid to Marines, Sailors, their eligible family members, and survivors in times of need.



“I’m here to support you, and I’m here to help you be successful – just give me a phone call or send me an email and I’ll guide you,” said Donna Miranda, the director of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society for MCB Camp Pendleton.



From 2021-2023, NMCRS provided over $7M to Marines and Sailors across I MEF.



“What we’re looking for is 100 percent meaningful contact to create awareness among the Marines and Sailors,” said Fulford while addressing the audience.



The desired outcome is to raise awareness and charitable support for the NMCRS office and support service members with the necessary tools during times of financial need. Marines and Sailors can donate to the NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive through their unit representative or online.



“It’s organizations and services like the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society that are there to help Sailors, Marines and their families when that significant life event occurs when you’re not prepared,” said Fulford.



