    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Kicks Off Active Duty Fund Drive [Image 2 of 5]

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Kicks Off Active Duty Fund Drive

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the deputy commanding general for I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Marines and Sailors with I MEF during the launch of the 2024 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society’s Active Duty Fund Drive at the Pacific Views Event Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2024. The ADFD in support of the NMCRS, increases awareness, education and the availability of the program and the services they provide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 18:15
    Photo ID: 8328092
    VIRIN: 240408-M-ST088-1031
    Resolution: 4490x2993
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Kicks Off Active Duty Fund Drive [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    I MEF
    NMCRS
    Contribution
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
    active duty fund drive

