Updates on the Fort Peck Test Flow will be held each Wednesday from April 24-July 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. Central Time. Weekly calls will be held through the duration of the Fort Peck Test Flows. Calls will report on: Current releases, Previous week’s release rates, and Operations for the next week through the course of the test. Calls can be accessed at: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=ma8b176ff7ce553ae5f1f645f3a8629a4 Please note the link only works during active calls.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 14:05
|Photo ID:
|8327581
|VIRIN:
|240404-A-RO090-1906
|Resolution:
|3335x2505
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Peck Test Flow Weekly Updates [Image 3 of 3], by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Upper basin runoff forecast improves, remains below average; Fort Peck test flows to begin in late April
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT