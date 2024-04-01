Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Peck Test Flow Weekly Updates [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Peck Test Flow Weekly Updates

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Updates on the Fort Peck Test Flow will be held each Wednesday from April 24-July 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. Central Time. Weekly calls will be held through the duration of the Fort Peck Test Flows. Calls will report on: Current releases, Previous week’s release rates, and Operations for the next week through the course of the test. Calls can be accessed at: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=ma8b176ff7ce553ae5f1f645f3a8629a4 Please note the link only works during active calls.

    This work, Fort Peck Test Flow Weekly Updates [Image 3 of 3], by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

