MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level) On March 31 Change in March On March 31 Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet) % of 1967-2023 Average Change in March Fort Peck 2231.2 +0.8 14,201 98 +166 Garrison 1835.3 +0.2 17,079 96 +49 Oahe 1603.5 -0.1 17,426 98 -60 Big Bend 1421.1 +0.5 1,693 99 +27 Fort Randall 1352.9 +0.8 3,228 97 +64 Gavins Point 1206.7 +0.1 344 88 +4 Total 53,971 98 +250 WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR MARCH Average Release in 1,000 cfs Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh Fort Peck 5.0 309 44 Garrison 16.0 982 149 Oahe 20.3 1,248 188 Big Bend 20.0 1,228 67 Fort Randall 19.2 1,178 124 Gavins Point 20.8 1,281 53 Total 625

Upper basin runoff forecast improves, remains below average