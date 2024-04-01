U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel McCready, flight chief for Space Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness and Space Battle Management’s 18th Space Defense Squadron, stands in front of the 18 SDS’s building sign on Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, March 22, 2024. McCready, a former U.S. Army satellite communication systems specialist, co-founded the Guardian-Airmen Apprenticeship program with the hopes of providing junior service members with constructive mentorship opportunities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Julian Labit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 12:06 Photo ID: 8327250 VIRIN: 240322-X-X1914-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.85 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Treating people like people: one Guardian’s perspective on coaching [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.