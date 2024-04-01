Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel McCready, flight chief for Space Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness and Space Battle Management’s 18th Space Defense Squadron, stands in front of the 18 SDS’s building sign on Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, March 22, 2024. McCready, a former U.S. Army satellite communication systems specialist, co-founded the Guardian-Airmen Apprenticeship program with the hopes of providing junior service members with constructive mentorship opportunities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Julian Labit)

    This work, Treating people like people: one Guardian’s perspective on coaching [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mentor
    Coaching
    Space Force
    18 SDS

