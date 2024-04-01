Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Treating people like people: one Guardian’s perspective on coaching [Image 1 of 3]

    Treating people like people: one Guardian’s perspective on coaching

    07.19.2017

    U.S. Army Spc. Nathaniel McCready, far right, poses after completing the Manchu Mile while stationed at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 19, 2017. Now a flight chief for Space Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness and Space Battle Management’s 18th Space Defense Squadron, McCready credits his former station commander for encouraging him to follow his passion and pursue a career in the Space Force. (Courtesy photo provided by U.S. Space Force Tech Sgt. Nathaniel McCready)

    Mentorship
    Coaching
    SpOC

