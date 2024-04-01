U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel McCready, flight chief for Space Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness and Space Battle Management’s 18th Space Defense Squadron, left, passes the squadron’s emblem while chatting with a fellow 18 SDS Guardian at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, March 22, 2024. After transferring from the Army to the Space Force in 2022, McCready worked with squadron leadership to develop the Guardian-Airmen Apprenticeship Program, an initiative to provide systematic, targeted development for junior leaders. (U.S. Space Force photo by Julian Labit)
Treating people like people: one Guardian's perspective on coaching
