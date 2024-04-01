Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Treating people like people: one Guardian’s perspective on coaching [Image 2 of 3]

    Treating people like people: one Guardian’s perspective on coaching

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Emily Peacock 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel McCready, flight chief for Space Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness and Space Battle Management’s 18th Space Defense Squadron, left, passes the squadron’s emblem while chatting with a fellow 18 SDS Guardian at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, March 22, 2024. After transferring from the Army to the Space Force in 2022, McCready worked with squadron leadership to develop the Guardian-Airmen Apprenticeship Program, an initiative to provide systematic, targeted development for junior leaders. (U.S. Space Force photo by Julian Labit)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8327249
    VIRIN: 240322-X-X1914-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Mentorship
    Coaching
    DEL2
    18 SDS

