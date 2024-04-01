Participants observe the bluebell flowers during the annual Bluebell Festival in Nokesville, Virginia, April 7, 2024. Bluebell flowers are unique in that they only grow on floodplains, plus, the flowers glow blue when observed from a distance in the sunlight. The flowers only bloom for a few weeks in the very early springtime and then die off, leaves and all, so that you would never know they were present in the first place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 10:18
|Photo ID:
|8327029
|VIRIN:
|240407-M-IY782-1073
|Resolution:
|6968x4648
|Size:
|25.83 MB
|Location:
|NOKESVILLE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Annual Bluebell Festival [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
