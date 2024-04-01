Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Annual Bluebell Festival [Image 3 of 5]

    2024 Annual Bluebell Festival

    NOKESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Robert Dew, a member of the Prince William Arts Society, a Dale City, Virginia native, paints the bluebell flowers during the annual Bluebell Festival in Nokesville, Virginia, April 7, 2024. Bluebell flowers are unique in that they only grow on floodplains, plus, the flowers glow blue when observed from a distance in the sunlight. The flowers only bloom for a few weeks in the very early springtime and then die off, leaves and all, so that you would never know they were present in the first place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 10:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Annual Bluebell Festival [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FESTIVAL
    FLOWERS
    BLUEBELL
    MERRIMAC FARMS

