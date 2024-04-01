Fields of bluebell flowers encompass Merrimac Farm during the annual Bluebell Festival in Nokesville, Virginia, April 7, 2024. Bluebell flowers are unique in that they only grow on floodplains, plus, the flowers glow blue when observed from a distance in the sunlight. The flowers only bloom for a few weeks in the very early springtime and then die off, leaves and all, so that you would never know they were present in the first place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 10:18 Photo ID: 8327028 VIRIN: 240407-M-IY782-1034 Resolution: 8159x5442 Size: 25.51 MB Location: NOKESVILLE, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Annual Bluebell Festival [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.