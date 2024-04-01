Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OC-ALC participates in “New Training Frontier” panel with OKC Innovation District [Image 3 of 3]

    OC-ALC participates in “New Training Frontier” panel with OKC Innovation District

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Daniel Bolin, second-from-left, speaks to the audience during the New Training Frontier panel discussion at the Oklahoma City Innovation District’s Aerospace Innovative Training Symposium, April 2, 2024, at the OKC Convention Center. The symposium was part of the OKCID’s Aerospace Week, an annual week-long series of events that offer hands-on exploration, speaking events and glimpses into Oklahoma aerospace careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 09:22
    Photo ID: 8326863
    VIRIN: 240402-F-EX228-1011
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC-ALC participates in “New Training Frontier” panel with OKC Innovation District [Image 3 of 3], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OC-ALC participates in “New Training Frontier” panel with OKC Innovation District
    OC-ALC participates in “New Training Frontier” panel with OKC Innovation District
    OC-ALC participates in “New Training Frontier” panel with OKC Innovation District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    OC-ALC Participates in &ldquo;New Training Frontier&rdquo; Panel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VR
    aerospace
    training
    AI
    innovation
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT