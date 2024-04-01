OC-ALC participates in “New Training Frontier” panel with OKC Innovation District

OKLAHOMA CITY — Daniel Bolin, second-from-left, speaks to the audience during the New Training Frontier panel discussion at the Oklahoma City Innovation District’s Aerospace Innovative Training Symposium, April 2, 2024, at the OKC Convention Center. The symposium was part of the OKCID’s Aerospace Week, an annual week-long series of events that offer hands-on exploration, speaking events and glimpses into Oklahoma aerospace careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

