OC-ALC Participates in “New Training Frontier” Panel

Photo By Carter Denton | OKLAHOMA CITY — Daniel Bolin, second-from-left, speaks to the audience during the New Training Frontier panel discussion at the Oklahoma City Innovation District's Aerospace Innovative Training Symposium, April 2, 2024, at the OKC Convention Center. The symposium was part of the OKCID's Aerospace Week, an annual week-long series of events that offer hands-on exploration, speaking events and glimpses into Oklahoma aerospace careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Daniel Bolin, a technology development engineer with the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, served as a panel member in the New Training Frontier Panel for OKC Innovation District’s Aerospace Innovative Training Symposium at the OKC Convention Center April 2.



The symposium was part of the OKCID’s Aerospace Week, an annual week-long series of events offering hands-on exploration, speaking events and glimpses into Oklahoma aerospace careers.

According to Carly Collins, OKCID director of programs and events, the panel consisted of leaders from government, academia and industry.



“We’re so grateful to have Tinker Air Force Base here in Oklahoma because it’s such a crucial part of the aerospace ecosystem,” Collins said. “We wanted to hear from them how they are implementing their emerging technology solutions.”



The OKCID selected Daniel Bolin of the OC-ALC’s 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group from three subject matter experts on Tinker Air Force Base. Other panelists included Eric Corey, research manager at the National Institute for Aviation Research’s eXtended Reality Lab; Jeff Price, associate professor of game development and virtual reality at University of Texas at Dallas; James Grimsley, executive director of advanced technology initiatives for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma; and Carla Hackworth, human factors division manager for the Federal Aviation Administration.



According to Bolin, he has developed various technologies over the past three years such as AI, digital twin, digital thread, additive manufacturing and augmented and virtual reality.

“Throughout my experiences, I have gained a unique perspective on the benefits and pain points surrounding AR/VR training,” Bolin said.



Bolin emphasized the transformative potential VR training has for aircraft maintenance professionals because it provides realistic and immersive experiences that can be visited repeatedly.



“With VR and AR, you’re able to go through and have these randomized defect modes realistically put in front of a student and they’re able to see them more readily… because they’re able to train with their eyes and see things a lot faster than they would have had they been waiting for an engine just to come in with that certain defect mode.”



Bolin also offered his perspective on how the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex cultivates and fosters innovation.



“I think as an organization you have to make it a priority to make sure you’re doing innovation, and you have to empower individuals within that organization to go and look for these things,” Bolin said. “I’ve been in a really lucky spot to be in an organization where that’s been a priority and that’s why we’re pushing forward.”



To learn more about the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex and our innovative team of maintenance professionals who safely produce high quality, cost effective, and timely combat-ready airpower to win America's wars, now and in the future, visit our webpage at https://www.tinker.af.mil/Units/Oklahoma-City-Air-Logistics-Complex/.