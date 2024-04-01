Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rota Middle-High School's NJROTC Students Tour Underwater Egress Training Facility [Image 4 of 8]

    Rota Middle-High School's NJROTC Students Tour Underwater Egress Training Facility

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 5, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer Keith Patton, the senior instructor for Rota Middle-High School's Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC), right, prepares for a helicopter egress demonstration for Rota Middle-High School NJROTC students at the Spanish Special Services & Training underwater egress facility onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, April 5, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

