Into the Water: NJROTC Cadets Learn about Helicopter Underwater Egress Training

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 5, 2024) Rota Middle-High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Cadet Pamela Muñoz is lifted from the water while participating in a helicopter egress demonstration for fellow Rota Middle-High School NJROTC students at the Spanish Special Services & Training underwater egress facility onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, April 5, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

Thirty-five Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets from Rota Middle/High School toured, tried on gear, and observed a live demonstration at the Spanish military’s underwater egress training facility operated by SST Special Services and Training, April 5, 2024. Their instructors, Chief Warrant Officer Keith Patton and Senior Chief Billy James, coordinated the field trip to show the cadets the intense training that military members may complete for their job.



“It was something no one had done with cadets – anywhere,” said Patton. “It teaches cadets what it takes to be a naval aviator. It also teaches them that pushing out your boundaries expands their world to possible places they never imagined, and that success is challenging and rewarding.”



As the 8th through 12th graders climbed off the bus, SST Special Services and Training program coordinator Claudia Adelwoehrer and SST Special Services and Training U.S. instructor John Hughes greeted the students. Hughes, a retired Navy Chief, gave the students an introduction regarding the importance of this training for aviators, aircrewmen and other rates as well as what to expect during their visit.



For Patton, these types of visit help the cadets gain a greater understanding of the U.S. military. Some cadets join JROTC or the military after high school graduation and helping them understand the different roles allow them to make an informed decision.



The NJROTC mission is to instill in students in United States secondary educational institutions the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment. NJROTC is an elective class that cadets go to during the school day, but they are required to participate in other activities, drills and even uphold military grooming standards.



“Our curriculum is extremely varied,” said Patton. “We do cover military-based things such as drill, physical training, chain of command, and interactions between the executive branch and the Armed Forces."

This is in addition to STEAM-related subjects such as electricity and electronics, computers, astronomy, meteorology, leadership and naval history.



Pulling on his active duty experience and over 20 years as a NJROTC senior instructor, Patton arrived to Rota in July 2023 and began looking for ways to develop the cadets through opportunities, trainings, and experiences. It just happened that this visit was also a trip down memory lane for Patton too, having completes this training four times throughout his naval career.

“After I did the first exercise it all came back,” he said. “The last time I did the helo dunker was 1991. The only difference was we had no backup breathing devices.”



After the cadets tried on gear, toured the facility and watched an instructional video, the group headed to the observation deck to watch the demonstrations and drills. SST staff showed the cadets jumping from an elevated platform, canopy falling overhead, and releasing from a parachute being pulled across the water by high winds.



Patton and two 18-year old students – Pamela Munoz and Taylor Gebhart – then took center stage to go through the helicopter underwater egress drill that the aviators must complete as part of their training.



Instructor Hughes stressed that the training incorporates “baby steps” to move towards the full drill. Patton and cadets first learned to breath with device, utilize a SWET (Shallow Water Egress Trainer) before finally moving to the full simulation.



To demonstrate the SWET, Patton was secured to a seat before two divers flipped the chair underwater for him to escape. From the upper observation deck, the cadets watched intently and then cheered when Patton surfaced.



Munoz and Gebhart then joined Patton and were seated in the aircraft. The facility has the ability to create rain, waves, nightfall, lightning and thunder, as well as a helicopter extraction after escaping the aircraft. The three opted to run through the entire drill with all these factors included.



For a few tense moments, the cadets watched as the three successfully exited the aircraft, treaded water, and prepared to be rescued and pulled to the simulated helicopter. The cadets were excited to hear about Munoz’s and Gebhart’s experience.



“It’s looks intimidating but it’s not, I swear,” said Munoz. After graduation, Munoz plans to go to university for nursing then join the U.S. Air Force.

Gebhart joked that “going upside down was a lot easier than doing it straight up!”



While she doesn’t plan to join the military herself, she said it was fun participating in the drill because she now shares that experience with her mother who has also completed the training.



Patton felt that the younger cadets being able to see Cadets Munoz and Gebhart complete the dunk qualification – something that many adults fail – proved that stepping outside comfort zones and trying something new could lead to fun and new experiences.



“Eighty percent of the cadets were jealous and can’t wait to do it themselves,” said Patton. “We have already confirmed we will do it again next year!”



