Rota Middle-High School's NJROTC Students Tour Underwater Egress Training Facility

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 5, 2024) Students from Middle-High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp (NJROTC) participatein a helicopter egress demonstration for fellow Rota Middle-High School NJROTC students at the Spanish Special Services & Training underwater egress facility onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, April 5, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

