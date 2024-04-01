The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 7, 2024. In addition to aerial performances, the event also featured ground displays of various aircraft, interactive exhibits, and opportunities for attendees to meet with pilots and aircrew members, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and personnel that make air and space operations possible. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

