Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aim high [Image 11 of 12]

    Aim high

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 7, 2024. In addition to aerial performances, the event also featured ground displays of various aircraft, interactive exhibits, and opportunities for attendees to meet with pilots and aircrew members, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and personnel that make air and space operations possible. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8326153
    VIRIN: 240407-F-XM554-1591
    Resolution: 4726x3144
    Size: 749.92 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aim high [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    42nd medical provides care
    Airman gives child water
    Beyond the Horizon
    Directing Traffic
    Air Combat Command lifts rope for children
    Airman hosts stand
    Air Combat Command poses for photo with guests
    Exploring the helicopter
    Moving water
    Say Cheese
    Aim high
    Getting water and hugs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    airshow
    Maxwell
    Blue Angels
    Beyond the Horizon Air and Space

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT