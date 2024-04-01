Airman hosts stand during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 7, 2024. Organized by Maxwell Air Force Base in collaboration with civilian partners and sponsors, the event aimed to celebrate the rich heritage of aviation while also providing an opportunity for the public to engage with the military community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 19:55 Photo ID: 8326147 VIRIN: 240407-F-XM554-1091 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.81 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman hosts stand [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.